Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Trump says National Guard member shot in DC has died

National Guard members shot in Washington, DC, attack identified
  • Donald Trump announced the death of Sarah Beckstrom, a National Guard member, who was shot in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday.
  • Beckstrom, who began her service in June 2023, was described by Trump as a highly respected and magnificent person who was “savagely attacked.”
  • The president also stated that another soldier, Andrew Wolfe, is in critical condition and “fighting for his life” following the same incident.
  • Trump mentioned that the assailant is also in serious condition but declined to provide further details.
  • Webster County High School paid tribute to Beckstrom, praising her strength, character, and commitment, and extended condolences to her family and fellow Guard members.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in