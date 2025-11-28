Trump says National Guard member shot in DC has died
- Donald Trump announced the death of Sarah Beckstrom, a National Guard member, who was shot in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday.
- Beckstrom, who began her service in June 2023, was described by Trump as a highly respected and magnificent person who was “savagely attacked.”
- The president also stated that another soldier, Andrew Wolfe, is in critical condition and “fighting for his life” following the same incident.
- Trump mentioned that the assailant is also in serious condition but declined to provide further details.
- Webster County High School paid tribute to Beckstrom, praising her strength, character, and commitment, and extended condolences to her family and fellow Guard members.