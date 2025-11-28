Second National Guard shooting victim ‘fighting for his life’ as father asks ‘pray for my son’
- Two National Guardsmen, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt Andrew Wolfe and U.S. Army Specialist Sarah Beckstrom, were shot in an 'ambush style' attack in Washington D.C.
- The incident took place the day before Thanksgiving, around 2:15 p.m., just a few blocks from the White House.
- President Donald Trump confirmed that Specialist Beckstrom died from her injuries, while Staff Sgt Wolfe remains in a very bad condition.
- Jason Wolfe, Staff Sgt Andrew Wolfe's father, has asked people to pray for his son as he continues to fight for his life.
- Police have arrested 29-year-old Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal in connection with the shooting.