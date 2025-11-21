Former Welsh Reform UK leader Nathan Gill jailed for taking Russian bribes
- Nathan Gill, a former Member of the European Parliament (MEP) and leader of Reform UK in Wales, has been sentenced to 10 and a half years in prison.
- Gill was jailed at the Old Bailey after pleading guilty to eight counts of bribery, committed between December 2018 and July 2019.
- His corrupt activities involved accepting payments to make pro-Russian statements regarding events in Ukraine, both in the European Parliament and in opinion pieces.
- The bribery came to light after his phone was seized at Manchester Airport in 2021, revealing messages with Oleg Voloshyn, a pro-Russian Ukrainian official, discussing "gifts" and "5K" payments.
- Gill, who was an MEP for UKIP and later the Brexit Party, pleaded guilty with his defence acknowledging he accepted payments despite his "hitherto highly held principles".