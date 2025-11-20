The 14 locations where Nando’s is opening new UK restaurants
- Nando's is accelerating its UK restaurant expansion, with plans to open 14 new sites by February, following 12 new locations launched in the previous year.
- New restaurant locations include Bedford, Derby, Peterborough, Bishop Auckland, Maidenhead, Sheffield, Edinburgh Gyle, Paddington, and Liverpool Edge Lane.
- The company reported an 8% increase in revenues to £1.48 billion and more than doubled its operating profits to £146.6 million for the financial year ending February 2025.
- Nando's anticipates that increased cost pressures, stemming from April's tax and wage hikes, will impact its financial performance during the current fiscal year.
- The group is implementing measures such as productivity improvements and rolling out energy-efficient grills to manage rising costs, while also seeking to expand its wider international footprint.