Powerful US lawmaker retiring after nearly 40 years in Congress
- California Representative Nancy Pelosi has announced she will not seek re-election in 2026.
- The political powerhouse’s decision will conclude her nearly four-decade career in Congress.
- Pelosi made history as the first female Speaker of the House and has served in Congress since 1987.
- She says she will finish out her final year in office.
- Her retirement comes after she fractured her hip in a fall last year and it also follows an attack on her husband three years ago.