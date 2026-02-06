Ransom deadline connected to missing mom passes as family issues new plea
- The 5 p.m. deadline stipulated in a ransom letter regarding the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, mother of Today show co-host Savannah Guthrie, has now elapsed.
- Savannah’s brother, Cameron Guthrie, has made a public plea on Instagram, urging those holding his mother to establish contact with the family.
- Blood found on Nancy Guthrie’s porch has been confirmed to be hers, the sheriff revealed in an update Thursday.
- Police have not identified any suspects or a person of interest in the case but said a camera detected a person or animal around the time of her disappearance. The camera sent an alert about “a person detected,” but did not record any video.
- Investigators said they’ve arrested someone who made an “imposter” ransom demand and are looking into a ransom note sent to media outlets, adding that it’s up to the family on whether they want to respond to any demand.
