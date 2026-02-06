Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Ransom deadline connected to missing mom passes as family issues new plea

Nancy Guthrie update: Police confirm ransom demand but admit they have no suspects in hunt for missing grandmother
  • The 5 p.m. deadline stipulated in a ransom letter regarding the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, mother of Today show co-host Savannah Guthrie, has now elapsed.
  • Savannah’s brother, Cameron Guthrie, has made a public plea on Instagram, urging those holding his mother to establish contact with the family.
  • Blood found on Nancy Guthrie’s porch has been confirmed to be hers, the sheriff revealed in an update Thursday.
  • Police have not identified any suspects or a person of interest in the case but said a camera detected a person or animal around the time of her disappearance. The camera sent an alert about “a person detected,” but did not record any video.
  • Investigators said they’ve arrested someone who made an “imposter” ransom demand and are looking into a ransom note sent to media outlets, adding that it’s up to the family on whether they want to respond to any demand.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in