Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Person detained for questioning in Nancy Guthrie disappearance

FBI release videos of 'armed' masked person at Nancy Guthrie's door
  • A person has been detained for questioning regarding the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, sources told ABC News on Tuesday.
  • The individual was taken into custody on Tuesday by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, with assistance from the FBI.
  • Authorities are preparing to search a location south of Tucson, Arizona, which is associated with the detained person.
  • This development follows the release of images and video showing an armed, masked man on Nancy Guthrie’s doorstep shortly before her disappearance.
  • Nancy Guthrie, 84, and mother of Today co-host Savannah Guthrie, is believed to have been taken from her home in Arizona between January 31 and February 1.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in