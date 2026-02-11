Man questioned over Nancy Guthrie abduction mystery speaks out
- A person detained for questioning in connection with the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, 84-year-old mother of Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, has been released.
- The individual was apprehended during a traffic stop in Rio Rico, Arizona, based on investigative leads.
- The man denied knowing Nancy Guthrie, suggesting he may have only delivered a package to her address.
- Police had previously released surveillance footage showing a masked and armed person tampering with a camera at Ms Guthrie's home, where she was last seen on 31 January and is believed to have been abducted on 1 February.
- Savannah Guthrie shared the footage on social media, expressing her belief that her mother is still alive and appealing for her return.
