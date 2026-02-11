Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Man questioned over Nancy Guthrie abduction mystery speaks out

FBI director vows to 'interview and interrogate' everyone involved in Nancy Guthrie abduction case
  • A person detained for questioning in connection with the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, 84-year-old mother of Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, has been released.
  • The individual was apprehended during a traffic stop in Rio Rico, Arizona, based on investigative leads.
  • The man denied knowing Nancy Guthrie, suggesting he may have only delivered a package to her address.
  • Police had previously released surveillance footage showing a masked and armed person tampering with a camera at Ms Guthrie's home, where she was last seen on 31 January and is believed to have been abducted on 1 February.
  • Savannah Guthrie shared the footage on social media, expressing her belief that her mother is still alive and appealing for her return.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in