Independent

Independent Bulletin homepage

Evidence with DNA near Nancy Guthrie’s home appears to match suspect

FBI release videos of 'armed' masked person at Nancy Guthrie's door
  • The FBI has found a glove two miles from Nancy Guthrie's Arizona home, who was last seen on January 31.
  • The glove could be linked to an “armed” individual seen in surveillance footage outside her home the morning she disappeared.
  • The person in the footage, wearing a mask and gloves, appeared to tamper with Guthrie's doorbell camera.
  • Investigators believe the found glove matches those worn by the individual in the surveillance footage and have sent it for DNA testing.
  • The FBI reportedly said about 16 gloves have been found near Guthrie’s home, most of which were later identified as gloves used by searchers.
