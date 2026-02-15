Evidence with DNA near Nancy Guthrie’s home appears to match suspect
- The FBI has found a glove two miles from Nancy Guthrie's Arizona home, who was last seen on January 31.
- The glove could be linked to an “armed” individual seen in surveillance footage outside her home the morning she disappeared.
- The person in the footage, wearing a mask and gloves, appeared to tamper with Guthrie's doorbell camera.
- Investigators believe the found glove matches those worn by the individual in the surveillance footage and have sent it for DNA testing.
- The FBI reportedly said about 16 gloves have been found near Guthrie’s home, most of which were later identified as gloves used by searchers.
