Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

FBI launches new ‘extensive search’ near Nancy Guthrie’s home

FBI director vows to 'interview and interrogate' everyone involved after person reportedly detained in Nancy Guthrie abduction case
  • The FBI is conducting an extensive search for 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie in the roads around the Catalina Foothills area, near Tucson, Arizona.
  • Guthrie was last seen at her home on Jan. 31 and was reported missing the following day.
  • The Pima County Sheriff’s Department detained a subject during a traffic stop and later searched a property in Rio Rico, though no further updates have been provided.
  • The Sheriff’s Department also issued a statement asking media not to order food deliveries to Guthrie's home, as it interferes with the active investigation.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in