Law enforcement activity near Nancy Guthrie’s home ended with no arrests
- Law enforcement conducted a late-night operation at a residence near Nancy Guthrie's Arizona home as part of the investigation into her disappearance, though no arrests were made.
- More than a dozen law enforcement vehicles, including SWAT and forensic teams, descended on a residence around two miles from where Nancy is believed to have been taken nearly two weeks ago.
- Unidentified DNA, not belonging to anyone in close contact with Nancy, was discovered at her home, prompting investigators to work on its identification.
- Video footage from her doorbell camera shows an armed individual in a ski mask and gloves tampering with the device on the morning she is believed to have been taken.
- The FBI has increased its reward to $100,000 for information leading to Nancy’s location or the arrest and conviction of those involved in her suspected kidnapping.
