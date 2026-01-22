Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

At least two dead in New Zealand after landslide tears through house and campsite

Several missing after New Zealand landslide rips through popular campsite
  • At least two people have died following landslides that struck a house and a campground in New Zealand.
  • Emergency crews are currently engaged in rescue operations, attempting to free others believed to be trapped under rubble.
  • The first landslide occurred at approximately 4.50am, hitting a house in the Welcome Bay community on New Zealand's North Island.
  • Two individuals managed to escape the Welcome Bay house, but the bodies of two others who were trapped inside were later recovered.
  • A second landslide was reported later the same morning at the base of Mount Maunganui, impacting the Beachside Holiday Park.
