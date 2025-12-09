Mother mocked for social media post about son being forced to fly commercial
- A New York City mother sparked online debate after posting in a Facebook group about her son flying commercial for a soccer match.
- She expressed discomfort with commercial travel, stating neither she nor her son had flown that way recently.
- The mother considered hiring a nanny to chaperone her son's team on a commercial flight while she planned to travel by private jet.
- She questioned if this made her a "bad parent", justifying her choice by wanting comfort and believing her son should experience commercial travel.
- The post was widely criticised online, with many labelling it "tone deaf" or "rage bait".