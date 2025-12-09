Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Mother mocked for social media post about son being forced to fly commercial

The mother posted about her concerns regarding her soon taking a commercial flight
The mother posted about her concerns regarding her soon taking a commercial flight (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
  • A New York City mother sparked online debate after posting in a Facebook group about her son flying commercial for a soccer match.
  • She expressed discomfort with commercial travel, stating neither she nor her son had flown that way recently.
  • The mother considered hiring a nanny to chaperone her son's team on a commercial flight while she planned to travel by private jet.
  • She questioned if this made her a "bad parent", justifying her choice by wanting comfort and believing her son should experience commercial travel.
  • The post was widely criticised online, with many labelling it "tone deaf" or "rage bait".
