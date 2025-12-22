Car bomb kills Russian general after vehicle explodes in Moscow
- A Russian general, Lt. Gen. Fanil Sarvarov, was killed in Moscow on Monday after an explosive device detonated under his vehicle.
- Sarvarov, who was the head of the operational training directorate of the Russian armed forces’ general staff, died from his injuries.
- The incident occurred around 7 a.m. on Yaseneva Street, with Russian investigators pursuing multiple lines of enquiry.
- Investigators are considering Ukrainian intelligence services as a possible orchestrator of the attack.
- This follows a similar attack in December 2024, where another high-ranking Russian soldier, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, was killed, an attack for which Ukraine’s security service claimed responsibility.