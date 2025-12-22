Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Car bomb kills Russian general after vehicle explodes in Moscow

The scene where Lt. Gen. Fanil Sarvarov was killed by an explosive device placed under his car in Moscow
The scene where Lt. Gen. Fanil Sarvarov was killed by an explosive device placed under his car in Moscow (Investigative Committee of Moscow)
  • A Russian general, Lt. Gen. Fanil Sarvarov, was killed in Moscow on Monday after an explosive device detonated under his vehicle.
  • Sarvarov, who was the head of the operational training directorate of the Russian armed forces’ general staff, died from his injuries.
  • The incident occurred around 7 a.m. on Yaseneva Street, with Russian investigators pursuing multiple lines of enquiry.
  • Investigators are considering Ukrainian intelligence services as a possible orchestrator of the attack.
  • This follows a similar attack in December 2024, where another high-ranking Russian soldier, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, was killed, an attack for which Ukraine’s security service claimed responsibility.
