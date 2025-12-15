Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The people more likely to get a mortgage thanks to major changes

The Financial Conduct Authority is planning major changes to the UK mortgage system
The Financial Conduct Authority is planning major changes to the UK mortgage system (PA Archive)
  • The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) plans to modernise mortgage rules to better reflect contemporary living, technological advancements, and evolving societal needs.
  • The regulator's strategy focuses on four key pillars: supporting first-time buyers and underserved groups, enhancing later life lending, promoting innovation, and safeguarding vulnerable customers.
  • Consultation on proposed rule changes is set to begin in early 2026, with initial amendments expected to be in effect by late the same year.
  • The FCA will explore simplifying rules for more flexible products, encouraging technology like AI for advice, and reviewing repayment strategies to widen access for various borrowers.
  • Earlier this year, the FCA clarified mortgage "stress test" rules, leading to 85 per cent of the market updating its approach and enabling first-time buyers to borrow approximately £30,000 more.
