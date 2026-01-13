Monzo app down as bank reports ‘platform issues’ amid outage
- Online bank Monzo's app has stopped working, affecting many of its central features.
- The app displays a warning stating it is experiencing "issues" and will not be fully functional.
- Despite the app problems, core banking tools such as withdrawing cash and moving money are still operational.
- Monzo has acknowledged "Platform issues" on its status page and is investigating, but has not provided a timeline for a fix.
- The problems began shortly after 3pm in the UK and are reported to be widespread across the country.