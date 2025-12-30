Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Fleeing patient charged with murder of hospital security guard

Accused thief returns stolen musical instruments to New Jersey store with apology note: ‘Sorry, I been drunk’
  • Jonathan Winch, 35, has been charged with murder after allegedly fatally assaulting hospital security guard Andrea Merrell, 43, on Christmas Day.
  • The incident took place at M Health Fairview Lakes Hospital in Wyoming, Minnesota, after Winch reportedly fled the emergency department where he was on a medical hold.
  • Merrell was discovered with severe head trauma and succumbed to her injuries two days later, with the medical examiner confirming traumatic head injuries as the cause of death.
  • Police apprehended Winch after he allegedly fought with an officer and attempted to enter a hospital security vehicle, reportedly stating, "I didn't mean to hurt her."
  • Security footage reviewed by authorities allegedly showed Winch repeatedly striking Merrell as she lay on the ground during their physical altercation.
