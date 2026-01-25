Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Family of Minneapolis shooting victim condemn ‘lies’ of Trump administration

Moment federal agents shoot man in Minneapolis captured by bystander
  • Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old ICU nurse, was fatally shot by federal agents in Minneapolis, becoming the second protester to die in less than three weeks.
  • Federal officials claimed Pretti attempted to assassinate officers with a pistol, a claim reportedly contradicted by publicly available video evidence.
  • Pretti's family denounced the administration's “sickening lies'” stating he was unarmed when attacked by federal agents.
  • State officials have accused federal agents of obstructing their access to the crime scene for investigation.
  • Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has insisted that the state's justice system must be allowed to control the investigation into Pretti's death.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in