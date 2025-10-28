Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Speaker rules out Trump bid for unconstitutional third term

Mike Johnson pours cold water on Trump running for unconstitutional third term
  • Speaker of the House Mike Johnson has dismissed speculation regarding President Donald Trump seeking a third term in office.
  • Johnson said that he does not foresee a method to amend the Constitution to allow for a third presidential term.
  • He confirmed that the president is aware of the 22nd Amendment, which restricts a president to serving two terms.
  • He said that Trump’s administration has “a great run ahead of us left.”
  • Johnson suggested that Trump's promotion of 'Trump 2028' merchandise is primarily a tactic to “troll the Democrats.”
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in