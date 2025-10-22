Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Migrant returned to France under landmark deal back in UK again

Migrants deported to France as part of ‘one in one out’ returns deal
  • A man previously returned to France under Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer's 'one in, one out' deal has re-entered the UK on a small boat.
  • He is currently being held in an immigration detention centre, with the Home Office seeking to expedite his removal from the UK.
  • The 'one in, one out' agreement allows for one asylum seeker to enter the UK legally from France for each small boat migrant returned.
  • The man said he returned to the UK because he did not feel safe in France, claiming to be a victim of modern slavery.
  • The Home Office recently announced that 16 more individuals were returned to France, bringing the total under the deal to 42.
