Migrant returned to France under landmark deal back in UK again
- A man previously returned to France under Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer's 'one in, one out' deal has re-entered the UK on a small boat.
- He is currently being held in an immigration detention centre, with the Home Office seeking to expedite his removal from the UK.
- The 'one in, one out' agreement allows for one asylum seeker to enter the UK legally from France for each small boat migrant returned.
- The man said he returned to the UK because he did not feel safe in France, claiming to be a victim of modern slavery.
- The Home Office recently announced that 16 more individuals were returned to France, bringing the total under the deal to 42.