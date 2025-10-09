Total migrant deportations revealed as France returns scheme ‘ramps up’
- Nineteen migrants have been deported to France on two flights, including one which took place on Thursday, as part of the Government's returns deal.
- This brings the total number of deportations under the agreement to 26, following seven removals last month.
- Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood stated that flights to France are now "under way and ramping up" to deter illegal Channel crossings.
- Ms Mahmood warned that those arriving illegally face detention and removal, urging them to reconsider making the journey.
- She contrasted the success of the French returns with the previous government's costly and ineffective Rwanda scheme.