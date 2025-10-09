Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Total migrant deportations revealed as France returns scheme ‘ramps up’

First illegal migrants returned in group flights under new UK-France agreement
  • Nineteen migrants have been deported to France on two flights, including one which took place on Thursday, as part of the Government's returns deal.
  • This brings the total number of deportations under the agreement to 26, following seven removals last month.
  • Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood stated that flights to France are now "under way and ramping up" to deter illegal Channel crossings.
  • Ms Mahmood warned that those arriving illegally face detention and removal, urging them to reconsider making the journey.
  • She contrasted the success of the French returns with the previous government's costly and ineffective Rwanda scheme.
