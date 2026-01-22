Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Microsoft down as thousands of users report widespread outage

Twitter and Grok not working in another major outage
  • Thousands of Microsoft users have reported widespread problems with their Outlook 365 email systems.
  • Approximately 16,000 users had reported issues by 3:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, according to DownDetector.com.
  • Microsoft acknowledged the disruption, stating it was investigating a "potential issue impacting multiple Microsoft 365 services."
  • The company identified a section of its North American service infrastructure that was "not processing traffic as expected."
  • Microsoft confirmed it is actively working to restore the affected infrastructure to a functional state.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in