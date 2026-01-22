Microsoft down as thousands of users report widespread outage
- Thousands of Microsoft users have reported widespread problems with their Outlook 365 email systems.
- Approximately 16,000 users had reported issues by 3:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, according to DownDetector.com.
- Microsoft acknowledged the disruption, stating it was investigating a "potential issue impacting multiple Microsoft 365 services."
- The company identified a section of its North American service infrastructure that was "not processing traffic as expected."
- Microsoft confirmed it is actively working to restore the affected infrastructure to a functional state.