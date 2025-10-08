Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Police body cam captures moment Mormon church shooter is confronted

Body cam shows LDS church shooter confronted by cops
  • Bodycam footage has been released showing Michigan police confronting a gunman who drove his vehicle into a church.
  • The incident, which occurred on 28 October at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, resulted in four deaths, including a six-year-old, and eight injuries.
  • Officers can be heard yelling "shoot him" and "drop the gun now" before firing shots at the suspect, Thomas Jacob Sanford, 40.
  • Sanford was subsequently shot dead by police in the car park following the attack.
  • Watch the video in full above.
