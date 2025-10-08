Police body cam captures moment Mormon church shooter is confronted
- Bodycam footage has been released showing Michigan police confronting a gunman who drove his vehicle into a church.
- The incident, which occurred on 28 October at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, resulted in four deaths, including a six-year-old, and eight injuries.
- Officers can be heard yelling "shoot him" and "drop the gun now" before firing shots at the suspect, Thomas Jacob Sanford, 40.
- Sanford was subsequently shot dead by police in the car park following the attack.
- Watch the video in full above.