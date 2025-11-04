Ten restaurants earn Michelin stars in the American South
- The Michelin Guide has unveiled its inaugural selection for the American South, featuring 228 restaurants representing 44 cuisine types.
- Ten restaurants were awarded a Michelin star, with Emeril’s in New Orleans notably receiving two stars for its Creole cuisine.
- The selection also included 50 Bib Gourmands and four special awards, announced during a ceremony held in Greenville, South Carolina.
- North and South Carolina each secured a single star, while Charleston and Nashville each had three establishments awarded a star.
- Three restaurants – Counter in Charlotte, January in Franklin, and Luminosa in Asheville – were recognised with a Green Star for their sustainable practices.