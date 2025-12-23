Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent

Medical plane crashes off Texas leaving child among five dead

Authorities respond to the plane crash near Galveston, Texas
Authorities respond to the plane crash near Galveston, Texas (AP)
  • A small Mexican Navy aircraft crashed near Galveston, Texas, on Monday afternoon, resulting in at least five fatalities.
  • The plane was on a medical mission, transporting a young patient and seven other individuals, including four Navy officers and four civilians.
  • Two of the civilians were associated with the Michou and Mau Foundation, a non-profit that arranges transport for Mexican children with severe burns to a Galveston hospital.
  • Emergency responders, including a local yacht captain, assisted at the scene, with one badly injured woman rescued from the submerged aircraft.
  • The cause of the crash is currently under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board, with foggy conditions noted in the area.
In full

