Medical plane crashes off Texas leaving child among five dead
- A small Mexican Navy aircraft crashed near Galveston, Texas, on Monday afternoon, resulting in at least five fatalities.
- The plane was on a medical mission, transporting a young patient and seven other individuals, including four Navy officers and four civilians.
- Two of the civilians were associated with the Michou and Mau Foundation, a non-profit that arranges transport for Mexican children with severe burns to a Galveston hospital.
- Emergency responders, including a local yacht captain, assisted at the scene, with one badly injured woman rescued from the submerged aircraft.
- The cause of the crash is currently under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board, with foggy conditions noted in the area.