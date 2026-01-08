Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Video: Man falls from wall after being tasered by Metropolitan Police officer

Suspected burglar falls from wall after being tasered by Met Police officer
  • Metropolitan Police officer PC Liam Newman is on trial at Southwark Crown Court, accused of grievous bodily harm.
  • The charge stems from an incident on 24 April 2022, where he tasered suspected burglar Leonard Sandiford during a chase in Woodford Green.
  • Body camera footage shows Mr Sandiford falling from a wall after being tasered, sustaining a spinal cord injury that now requires him to use a wheelchair.
  • Mr Sandiford fell from a height of five to six feet following the taser deployment.
  • PC Newman denies the charge, with the prosecution arguing his use of force was unreasonable and unlawful.
