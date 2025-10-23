British tourists issued urgent travel warning after methanol poisoning deaths
- The UK Foreign Office (FCDO) has updated its travel advice for eight popular tourist destinations, including Japan and Mexico, due to a rise in methanol poisoning cases.
- New guidance now covers Ecuador, Kenya, Japan, Mexico, Nigeria, Peru, Uganda, and Russia, following an increase in serious illness and deaths from tainted alcoholic drinks.
- Methanol is a tasteless, odourless industrial alcohol that can cause blindness or death, often used by bars to illegally cut costs in spirit-based drinks.
- British nationals are advised to purchase sealed drinks from licensed establishments, avoid homemade alcohol, and be cautious of pre-mixed spirits served in buckets or jugs.
- Travellers should watch for symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, blurry vision, and confusion within 12 to 48 hours of drinking, and seek immediate medical attention if methanol poisoning is suspected.