Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Met Office issues yellow weather warning for parts of UK

Wind and heavy rain warnings are in place across the island of Ireland (Brian Lawless/PA)
Wind and heavy rain warnings are in place across the island of Ireland (Brian Lawless/PA) (PA Archive)
  • The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain across Northern Ireland this weekend.
  • The warning is in place from midnight on Sunday until midday on Sunday.
  • Heavy rain is forecast for the whole of Northern Ireland on Saturday night, gradually clearing to the east on Sunday morning.
  • Around 20-30 mm of rain is expected to accumulate widely, with the heaviest rainfall anticipated in the southeast.
  • Up to 60-100 mm of rain could build up over the Mournes by early Sunday morning.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in