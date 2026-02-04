UK flooding and travel chaos expected under new Met Office weather warning
- The Met Office has issued fresh weather warnings for the UK later this week.
- A yellow weather warning for heavy rain will affect London, South East England, South West England, Wales, and the West Midlands on Thursday.
- This heavy rainfall is expected to cause surface water flooding and potential travel disruption in affected areas.
- Northern and eastern Scotland are under a separate warning until Wednesday 3pm for sleet, snow, and strong winds, which could lead to blizzard conditions.
- The fresh weather warnings come as areas of the South West recover from flooding caused by Storm Chandra last week.
