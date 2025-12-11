Met Office issues several yellow weather warnings
- The Met Office has issued several yellow weather warnings for heavy rain across parts of the UK this weekend.
- Up to 100mm of rain is expected in the north of England and parts of Wales, with up to 80mm also forecast in south west Scotland.
- The warnings are in effect from Saturday afternoon through to Sunday evening, with specific timings varying across the affected regions.
- Heavy rain could lead to travel disruption, flooding on roads, and potential interruption to power supplies and flooding of homes and businesses.
- Residents in areas covered by the warnings are advised to prepare a flood kit, including important documents, a first aid kit, and supplies for family and pets.