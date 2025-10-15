Met Office reveals the cause of grey weather this autumn
- The UK's persistent gloomy, grey weather is attributed to a meteorological phenomenon known as "anticyclonic gloom".
- This occurs when a high-pressure system settles, causing air to sink and trap a layer of moisture or low cloud near the surface, often leading to drizzle.
- Anticyclonic gloom is particularly common in the autumn months as the sun's reduced strength is insufficient to break up the low cloud.
- The phenomenon can also result in higher pollution levels, with an extreme example being the Great Smog of 1952.
- While most of the UK is affected, higher ground areas are experiencing clear skies, with some breaks in the cloud anticipated for other regions by Friday, before wetter weather arrives on Sunday.