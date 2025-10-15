What is anticyclonic gloom and why is it making the weather so dull?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The grey and gloomy weather this autumn has been relentless, but a meteorological phenomenon known as “anticyclonic gloom” could be to blame.

This high-pressure system is set to dominate the weather for the week ahead meaning there will be a lack of blue skies and sun.

It’s not uncommon for the UK to experience an anticyclonic gloom, especially in the autumn months.

It occurs when a high pressure system, or anticyclone, settles over the country, the Met Office explains.

During periods of high pressure, air sinks towards the ground which can trap a thin layer of moisture or low cloud close to the surface - sometimes accompanied by drizzle.

Anticyclonic gloom is common in the UK during the autumn months (Jordan Pettitt/PA) ( PA Wire )

It’s less common in the summer months when the sun is strong enough to break up the low cloud, lifting it to the clearer air above.

But in October, the sun’s strength is reduced meaning the low cloud remains stubbornly in place. This along with the lack of wind from the area of high pressure leads to grey, overcast conditions.

During an anticyclonic gloom, the cloud can also thicken, as moisture condenses, triggering drizzly outbreaks.

This weather phenomenon can also lead to higher levels of pollution, as that also becomes trapped. The Great Smog of 1952, which covered London in a thick fog so polluted it killed thousands of people, was an extreme example.

Although most of the UK is trapped under grey skies, those on higher ground, such as the Pennines and Scottish highlands, can poke above the low cloud into clearer air.

These areas have seen extraordinarily low humidities, just 4 per cent recorded over the Pennines earlier this week, and beautiful clear skies, the Met Office reported.

The rest of the UK will have to wait until Friday to see some breaks in the cloud, especially in the south, western England, West Wales, and northern Scotland.

The high pressure is set to slowly shift into the North Sea over the weekend which will allow winds to start coming in from the south, bringing a bit more of a breeze and perhaps fewer gloomy patches overnight where clear spells develop.

Saturday is expected to be another generally dry day, but there are hints of a change on the horizon with wet and windy weather moving in from the west from Sunday.