Met Office issues fog alerts with heavy rain also set to hammer UK
- Yellow weather warnings for dense fog have been issued across London, South East England and the East Midlands until 10am on Wednesday, potentially causing flight disruption and difficult travel conditions.
- While a yellow warning for heavy rain is in place for South West England and South Wales from 10am until midnight on Wednesday, with 10-20mm of rain expected widely and up to 60mm over high ground.
- Further yellow warnings for rain are forecast for Thursday across South West England, South Wales, and southern counties of England, bringing 15-25mm widely and up to 60mm over the Downs, alongside strong winds.
- The Met Office warns of an unsettled week due to low-pressure systems, increasing the risk of flooding and urging people to check travel updates and avoid driving through floodwater.
- Looking towards Christmas week, another low-pressure system could bring more unsettled conditions over the weekend before drier, milder weather with some overnight frost and mist is expected closer to Christmas Day.