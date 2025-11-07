Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Mom of missing girl arrested 3 weeks after disappearance

Surveillance footage shows Ashlee Buzzard renting car with missing 9-year-old daughter
  • Ashlee Buzzard, mother of missing 9-year-old Melodee Buzzard, has been arrested on a felony charge of false imprisonment.
  • The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office said Buzzard's arrest in Lompoc, California is unrelated to her daughter's disappearance, which was reported on October 14.
  • Detectives said Buzzard prevented a victim from leaving a location against their will, but further details regarding the allegations were not released.
  • Melodee was last confirmed seen on October 9 near the Colorado-Utah border during a multi-state road trip with her mother, who has reportedly not cooperated with the missing person investigation.
  • Authorities are focusing on the 24-hour period between October 9 and 10, when Buzzard returned home without Melodee, and are investigating her alleged swapping of vehicle registration plates to avoid detection.
