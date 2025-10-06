Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Melania Trump leads Navy sailors in a ‘Hooyah’ chant

First Lady Melania Trump leads US sailors in 'hoo-yah' chant
  • First Lady Melania Trump opened her speech at the Navy 250 Celebration in Virginia by leading US Navy sailors in a "Hooyah" chant.
  • Her husband, President Donald Trump, was also present at the event, which took place as the government shutdown approached its second week.
  • During his address, Trump endorsed pay rises for the military and criticized Democrats for the furloughing of federal workers.
  • The ongoing shutdown has left thousands of federal workers and service members without pay.
  • Watch the video in full above.
