Melania Trump leads Navy sailors in a ‘Hooyah’ chant
- First Lady Melania Trump opened her speech at the Navy 250 Celebration in Virginia by leading US Navy sailors in a "Hooyah" chant.
- Her husband, President Donald Trump, was also present at the event, which took place as the government shutdown approached its second week.
- During his address, Trump endorsed pay rises for the military and criticized Democrats for the furloughing of federal workers.
- The ongoing shutdown has left thousands of federal workers and service members without pay.
