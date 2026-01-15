Measles outbreaks detected in nine US states this year
- More than 171 measles cases have been confirmed in the U.S. during the first two weeks of the year, with outbreaks reported across nine states.
- Experts are concerned that measles, previously considered eliminated in the United States since 2000, could become endemic again due to the recent surge in infections.
- The rise in cases follows a significant decline in vaccination rates, with new research indicating an increase in school vaccine exemption rates in over half of US counties since the Covid pandemic.
- Misinformation and skepticism surrounding vaccines, propagated by Robert F Kennedy Jr. and Donald Trump, are being blamed for the drop in inoculation rates.
- Measles is a highly contagious disease that can be fatal for children, pregnant women, and individuals with compromised immune systems.