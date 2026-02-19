Measles outbreak spreads as dozens more children infected across UK
- A measles outbreak in North London has led to 50 confirmed cases in Enfield up to 16 February, with additional cases in Haringey and Birmingham.
- Since 1 January 2024, England has recorded 130 laboratory-confirmed measles cases, with the majority (68%) in London and 22% in the West Midlands.
- The outbreak primarily affects unvaccinated children under 10 in schools and nurseries, with some requiring hospital treatment due to the illness.
- Vaccine uptake in Enfield is significantly low, with only 64.3% of five-year-olds having received both doses of the MMRV vaccine in 2024-2025, well below the 95% needed for herd immunity.
- The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) highlights the serious complications of measles and urges parents to ensure their children are vaccinated, stressing it is never too late to catch up.
