Teenager obsessed with Southport killings wanted to attack Oasis concert
- McKenzie Morgan, a teenager from Cwmbran, South Wales, has been sentenced to 14 months detention for possessing information likely to be useful to a terrorist.
- Morgan admitted to having the 'Al Qaeda Training Manual', the same document used by Axel Rudakubana, who committed a mass stabbing in Southport in 2024.
- The Old Bailey heard Morgan praised Rudakubana in Snapchat messages and expressed a desire to commit a similar terrorist-style attack, including trying to make the deadly poison ricin.
- He researched potential targets, including an Oasis concert in Cardiff in July last year and local dance schools and playgrounds near his home.
- Morgan was reported to police by a friend and told a psychiatric nurse of his plans, though he later claimed upon arrest he was bored and only intended to shock.