Former rugby league star Matt Utai shot during ambush outside his home
- Former New Zealand and Samoa rugby league winger Matt Utai was shot multiple times in a "brazen ambush" outside his Sydney home on Tuesday.
- The 44-year-old is in a serious condition in hospital after undergoing emergency surgery for gunshot wounds to his lower leg and upper chest-shoulder area.
- New South Wales Police believe it was a targeted attack by two males in a white SUV, which was later found burnt out in a nearby suburb.
- Police Superintendent Rodney Hart stated there is no ongoing threat to the community and does not suspect Utai of being involved in organised crime.
- Utai, who won an NRL championship in 2004, was capped for both New Zealand and Samoa during his career.
