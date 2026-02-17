Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Former rugby league star Matt Utai shot during ambush outside his home

Matt Utai has been shot in ‘brazen ambush’ in Sydney
Matt Utai has been shot in ‘brazen ambush’ in Sydney (Getty Images)
  • Former New Zealand and Samoa rugby league winger Matt Utai was shot multiple times in a "brazen ambush" outside his Sydney home on Tuesday.
  • The 44-year-old is in a serious condition in hospital after undergoing emergency surgery for gunshot wounds to his lower leg and upper chest-shoulder area.
  • New South Wales Police believe it was a targeted attack by two males in a white SUV, which was later found burnt out in a nearby suburb.
  • Police Superintendent Rodney Hart stated there is no ongoing threat to the community and does not suspect Utai of being involved in organised crime.
  • Utai, who won an NRL championship in 2004, was capped for both New Zealand and Samoa during his career.
