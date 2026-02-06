‘Tax people who don’t have children more’ suggested Reform by-election candidate
- Reform UK's candidate for the Gorton and Denton by-election, Matt Goodwin, proposed a 'negative child benefit tax' for those without children and removing income tax for women with two or more children.
- These suggestions, made in a 2023 blog post, aimed to address what Goodwin described as the 'imploding' British family and reinforce family values.
- Labour's deputy leader, Lucy Powell, strongly criticised the proposals, comparing them to 'The Handmaid's Tale' and stating they would 'punish millions of women and strip them of their basic dignity to choose'.
- Goodwin has previously faced criticism for comments on British identity and famously ate pages of his book after a wrong election prediction in 2017.
- A Reform spokesman defended the ideas as part of a necessary debate on demographic challenges, suggesting they were inspired by demographer Paul Moreland.
