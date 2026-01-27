Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

GB News presenter Matt Goodwin named as Reform’s Gorton and Denton by-election candidate

Matt Goodwin – Reform UK's newly announced candidate for the Gorton and Denton by-election
Matt Goodwin – Reform UK's newly announced candidate for the Gorton and Denton by-election (Reuters)
  • Reform UK has announced GB News presenter Matt Goodwin as its candidate for the upcoming Gorton and Denton by-election.
  • Goodwin, who previously ate his own book on live television after an incorrect election prediction, described the by-election as a 'referendum on Keir Starmer'.
  • The by-election, expected on 26 February, was triggered by the resignation of former MP Andrew Gwynne due to health reasons.
  • Nigel Farage suggested Reform UK's prospects improved after Labour's National Executive Committee blocked Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham from standing, a decision that has caused internal party dissent.
  • Reform UK's early campaigning has drawn criticism, with chief whip Lee Anderson accused of posting pictures from outside the constituency boundaries.
