Young girl killed in mass shooting during high school hockey game

Mass Shooting, Multiple Casualties Reported At Lynch Arena In Pawtucket, Rhode Island
  • A mass shooting took place at the Dennis M Lynch Arena in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, on Monday afternoon during a high school hockey game.
  • One person was killed and four others were injured and taken to the hospital following the incident.
  • The suspected shooter also died, and authorities have confirmed they are not searching for any other suspects.
  • The Pawtucket mayor's office stated that a young girl was among those who died.
  • Local school districts confirmed that their students involved in the game or attending were safe, though the motive for the shooting remains unclear.
