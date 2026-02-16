Young girl killed in mass shooting during high school hockey game
- A mass shooting took place at the Dennis M Lynch Arena in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, on Monday afternoon during a high school hockey game.
- One person was killed and four others were injured and taken to the hospital following the incident.
- The suspected shooter also died, and authorities have confirmed they are not searching for any other suspects.
- The Pawtucket mayor's office stated that a young girl was among those who died.
- Local school districts confirmed that their students involved in the game or attending were safe, though the motive for the shooting remains unclear.
