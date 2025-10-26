Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Boy among two killed in mass shooting at Halloween party

Two people were killed and 11 were injured in the shooting
Two people were killed and 11 were injured in the shooting (AFP via Getty)
  • Two people are dead and 11 others were injured in a mass shooting at a Halloween party in Maxton, North Carolina.
  • The deceased were identified as 16-year-old Nehemiah Locklear and 49-year-old Jessie Locklear Jr., with most of the injured being teenagers and young adults.
  • Police responded to the house party around 1.15am on Saturday, finding multiple victims after approximately 150 attendees had fled the scene.
  • Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins described the incident as a "senseless act of gun violence," highlighting the dangerous mix of teenagers, alcohol, and firearms.
  • As of Saturday evening, no suspects had been taken into custody, and authorities are seeking to hold those responsible accountable for the tragic event.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in