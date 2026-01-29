Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Martin Lewis lashes out at chancellor over student loans

Martin Lewis issues message to Chancellor over student loans change: 'Not a moral thing to do'
  • Martin Lewis has issued a message to Chancellor Rachel Reeves, criticising her decision to freeze the student debt repayment threshold.
  • The chancellor's budget in November confirmed that the salary at which graduates begin repaying their plan 2 student loan will be frozen at £29,385 for three years, starting from April 2027.
  • Speaking on BBC Newsnight, the MoneySavingExpert founder deemed the freeze “not a moral thing to do”.
  • He said that young people are not adequately educated on these loans, before urging the government to reconsider.
  • The National Union of Students (NUS) has warned that this three-year freeze could cause new graduates to struggle financially with rent, food, and other essential bills.
