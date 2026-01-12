Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Martin Lewis issues council tax benefit warning

Martin Lewis warns millions missing tax benefit due to council website errors
  • Martin Lewis has warned that millions of Britons are eligible for a council tax discount, despite incorrect information being displayed on council websites.
  • Appearing on Good Morning Britain, the Money Saving Expert founder stated that unpaid carers working over 35 hours a week for a household member who is not their spouse, partner, or child under 18 are entitled to a discount.
  • These eligible carers could receive a 25 per cent or 50 per cent reduction on their council tax.
  • Lewis highlighted that 69 council websites contain incomplete and therefore inaccurate criteria regarding these discounts.
  • He advised individuals to contact their local authority directly to apply for the discount, rather than trusting the information provided online.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in