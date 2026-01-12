Martin Lewis issues council tax benefit warning
- Martin Lewis has warned that millions of Britons are eligible for a council tax discount, despite incorrect information being displayed on council websites.
- Appearing on Good Morning Britain, the Money Saving Expert founder stated that unpaid carers working over 35 hours a week for a household member who is not their spouse, partner, or child under 18 are entitled to a discount.
- These eligible carers could receive a 25 per cent or 50 per cent reduction on their council tax.
- Lewis highlighted that 69 council websites contain incomplete and therefore inaccurate criteria regarding these discounts.
- He advised individuals to contact their local authority directly to apply for the discount, rather than trusting the information provided online.