Dallas Cowboys set up fund for Marshawn Kneeland’s pregnant girlfriend

Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer announced that Marshawn Kneeland's girlfriend, Catalina Mancera, is pregnant, following the defensive lineman's apparent suicide earlier this month.

The Cowboys have established the Marshawn Kneeland Memorial Fund to support Mancera and their unborn child, ensuring their long-term care.

Kneeland, 24, died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after a police pursuit in Frisco, Texas, having previously expressed suicidal thoughts.

The team will honor Kneeland for the remainder of the season by wearing memorial decals on their helmets and special T-shirts for upcoming games.

A pre-game moment of silence and video tribute are planned for the November 22 home game against the Philadelphia Eagles to commemorate Kneeland, who scored his first NFL touchdown the week before his death.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call the National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.