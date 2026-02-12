Federal judge blocks Trump admin from demoting Mark Kelly’s retirement rank
- A U.S. District Court judge in Washington, D.C., rejected the Pentagon's attempt to penalise Senator Mark Kelly.
- The Pentagon sought to punish Kelly for appearing in a video that urged U.S. troops not to follow illegal orders.
- Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had initiated proceedings to demote Kelly, a retired Army captain, from his retirement rank.
- The judge ruled that the Pentagon lacked jurisdiction to regulate the speech of retired service members.
- This decision marks another setback for the administration's efforts to use the criminal justice system against its critics.
