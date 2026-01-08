Body found in search for missing Brit who last spoke to family on Christmas Day
- A body believed to be that of missing Brit Mark Counsell has been discovered in Malaysia.
- Mr Counsell, 31, from Pontypool, was travelling in south-east Asia and last spoke to his family on Christmas Day.
- Gwent Police had previously issued an appeal for his whereabouts, suggesting he might be in Thailand or Kuala Lumpur.
- Malaysian Police found the body on Wednesday, 7 January, and Mr Counsell's family has been informed, though formal identification is pending.
- Authorities are not treating the death as suspicious.