Body found in search for missing Brit who last spoke to family on Christmas Day

Mark Counsell disappeared after calling his family on Christmas Day
Mark Counsell disappeared after calling his family on Christmas Day (Gwent Police)
  • A body believed to be that of missing Brit Mark Counsell has been discovered in Malaysia.
  • Mr Counsell, 31, from Pontypool, was travelling in south-east Asia and last spoke to his family on Christmas Day.
  • Gwent Police had previously issued an appeal for his whereabouts, suggesting he might be in Thailand or Kuala Lumpur.
  • Malaysian Police found the body on Wednesday, 7 January, and Mr Counsell's family has been informed, though formal identification is pending.
  • Authorities are not treating the death as suspicious.
