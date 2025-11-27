Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Marjorie Taylor Greene blasts Republican men in fiery social media rant

Marjorie Taylor Greene announces her forthcoming resignation
  • Marjorie Taylor Greene responded to a suggestion to rethink her resignation with a lengthy tirade on X (Twitter), defending her choice and alluding to the dangers faced by political figures in 2025.
  • She replied to right-wing internet personality Mike Cernovich’s post by saying, “S*** posting on the internet all day isn’t fighting. Get off YOUR ass and run for Congress.”
  • An hour later, she expanded her comments, criticizing “Republican men” and telling them to “fix [their] own damn food,” while accusing them of supporting a toxic two-party system that she said is harming future generations.
  • Greene’s resignation followed a public falling out with Donald Trump and a break from the Republican Party on several key issues, including the war in Gaza and healthcare subsidies.
  • She said that during her time in Congress, she faced “nonstop, never-ending personal attacks, death threats, lawfare, ridiculous slander and lies,” adding that she refuses to be a “battered wife” hoping the situation will improve.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in