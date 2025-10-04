Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Marcus Fakana dead in car crash months after Dubai pardon

Marcus Fakana died in a car crash in Tottenham
Marcus Fakana died in a car crash in Tottenham (Detained in Dubai)
  • Marcus Fakana, 19, died in hospital in the early hours of Friday after being involved in a car crash in north London.
  • The incident occurred after Metropolitan Police officers attempted to stop a "vehicle of interest" in Tottenham, leading to a short pursuit.
  • Police found the vehicle had crashed with another on The Roundway, and Fakana, a passenger, sustained significant injuries.
  • The 19-year-old driver of the vehicle was arrested on suspicion of failure to stop and dangerous driving.
  • Fakana had been released from a Dubai prison only three months prior, having received a royal pardon in July after being jailed for a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl.
